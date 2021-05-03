Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Chairman Charles Drucker Acquires 50,000 Shares

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Chairman Charles Drucker acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AACQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,823. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Artius Acquisition by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

