Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Chairman Charles Drucker Acquires 50,000 Shares

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Chairman Charles Drucker acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
AACQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,823. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.
Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
About Artius Acquisition
Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.
