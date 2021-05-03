QuickSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $10.30 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $798.79 or 0.01429116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $127.61 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 83.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00064065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00274882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.36 or 0.01152838 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00029640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.46 or 0.00725421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,702.57 or 0.99658106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

