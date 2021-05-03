MarketPeak (PEAK) Price Up 19.3% This Week

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One MarketPeak coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00069082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.90 or 0.00851436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,476.92 or 0.09798817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00099269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00046779 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

