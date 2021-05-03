BidiPass (BDP) Price Tops $0.0013

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. BidiPass has a market cap of $499,697.08 and approximately $9,118.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00069082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.90 or 0.00851436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,476.92 or 0.09798817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00099269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00046779 BTC.

About BidiPass

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

