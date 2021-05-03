Beer Money Reaches Market Cap of $325,855.06 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $325,855.06 and approximately $16,308.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00069082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.90 or 0.00851436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,476.92 or 0.09798817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00099269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00046779 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 399,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,125,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

