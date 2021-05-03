Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report $15.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.12 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $1.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,357.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $104.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.70 million to $112.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $270.48 million, with estimates ranging from $238.70 million to $306.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $203,316.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 397,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,979. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.