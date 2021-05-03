Analysts Expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.19 Million

Equities analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to post sales of $14.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.32 million to $15.85 million. The ExOne posted sales of $13.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year sales of $71.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.93 million to $74.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $85.27 million, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $90.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million.

XONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

XONE stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. 325,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,699. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $494.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in The ExOne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The ExOne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The ExOne by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.