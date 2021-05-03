Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.700-3.000 EPS.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $53.31. 1,369,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

