$906.27 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to post $906.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $921.40 million and the lowest is $883.60 million. Ventas posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,334. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.00. Ventas has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

