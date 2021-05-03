Step Finance Price Hits $6.02 on Top Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $6.02 or 0.00010820 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.09 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00064089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.17 or 0.00273405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.67 or 0.01165486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.02 or 0.00729506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,342.72 or 0.99435472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

