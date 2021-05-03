POA (POA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.58 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, POA has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $26.74 million and $1.58 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 287,218,187 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.