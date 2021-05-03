The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $504.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report $504.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $494.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.10 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $553.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group upped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $41.33. 647,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 158.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 22,991 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

