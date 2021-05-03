Analysts Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to post $2.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $13.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $13.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $17.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.03.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $847,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $622,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.66. 1,199,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,424. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

