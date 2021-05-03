Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives $29.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELY. Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,429. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

