Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Arkema stock remained flat at $$124.07 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.59. Arkema has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $128.95.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Arkema will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

