Fivebalance Hits Market Cap of $431,405.63 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded up 304.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Fivebalance coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fivebalance has traded up 265.1% against the dollar. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $431,405.63 and approximately $15.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00071058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00070062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.85 or 0.00864183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,450.08 or 0.09754337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00099744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00046724 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

Fivebalance (FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 786,892,547 coins and its circulating supply is 781,092,946 coins. Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

