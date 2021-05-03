Myriad (XMY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.93 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $13.93 million and $101,522.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,779,105,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

