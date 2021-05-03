Traders Purchase High Volume of Arconic Call Options (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,879 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 611% compared to the average volume of 405 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,280.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,840,000 after acquiring an additional 687,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 860,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,631,000 after buying an additional 108,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 765,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after buying an additional 135,738 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.36. 1,609,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,468. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. Arconic has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

