Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.550-3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Nutrien also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.55-3.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NTR stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.96. 1,224,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

