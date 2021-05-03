Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Digital Turbine posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis.

APPS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.19.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after acquiring an additional 614,936 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,646,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after acquiring an additional 755,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.53. 3,083,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,255. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

