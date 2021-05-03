SafeCapital 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $774.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $113,931.73 and approximately $774.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00032414 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001086 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003337 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

