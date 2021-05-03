Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading 43.9% Higher Over Last Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00003373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $22,920.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00064564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00275936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $653.45 or 0.01177358 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.01 or 0.00733339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,462.71 or 0.99931022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

