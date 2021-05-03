Falcon Project Hits One Day Trading Volume of $75,803.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $8.46 million and $75,803.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00064829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.00277611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.68 or 0.01166563 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00030190 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.01 or 0.00731508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,486.19 or 0.99478300 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

