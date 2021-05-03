Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.98-4.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.752-1.757 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.980-4.020 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.88.

JKHY stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.93. The company had a trading volume of 530,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,092. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.93. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

