Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

CYAD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.17. 75,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,234. Celyad Oncology has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $13.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $87.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA engages in the development of cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology, Immuno-oncology, and Corporate. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms. The Immuno-oncology segment consists of all assets developed based on the CAR-T cell platform.

