Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.85. 63,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,803. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $101.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

