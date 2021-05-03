WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.99-4.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.02. WEC Energy Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75-0.77 EPS.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.00. 1,449,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,335. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average of $92.24.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.