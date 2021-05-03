DePay Hits 24 Hour Volume of $644,188.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, DePay has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. DePay has a market cap of $13.61 million and $644,188.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $4.00 or 0.00007168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00064829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.00277611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.68 or 0.01166563 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00030190 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.01 or 0.00731508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,486.19 or 0.99478300 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEPAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.