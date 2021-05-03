PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) vs. Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Critical Contrast

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Boxlight alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Boxlight and PCS Edventures!.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00 PCS Edventures!.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boxlight presently has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 126.10%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than PCS Edventures!.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Boxlight has a beta of 3.84, suggesting that its share price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCS Edventures!.com has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and PCS Edventures!.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -38.26% -45.10% -12.62% PCS Edventures!.com 5.07% -40.10% 9.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boxlight and PCS Edventures!.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $33.03 million 4.43 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -2.93 PCS Edventures!.com $5.00 million 0.49 $1.04 million N/A N/A

PCS Edventures!.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boxlight.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging and robotics products. It has a strategic partnership with CareHawk for providing audio solutions for the education market. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

About PCS Edventures!.com

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.