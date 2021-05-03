Rentberry (BERRY) Trading Up 21.5% Over Last Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Rentberry has a total market cap of $540,357.74 and $216.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00072081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00071660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.58 or 0.00877734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,497.18 or 0.09855615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00100670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00046768 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

