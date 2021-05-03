Zacks: Analysts Expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.41. Bancolombia also reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bancolombia.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

NYSE CIB traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $29.00. 570,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.48%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.