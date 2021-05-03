Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $505-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.20 million.Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.200-2.000 EPS.

PLOW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

PLOW stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 64,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,728. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.