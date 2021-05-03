Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Announces Earnings Results

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

NYSE KMT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,855. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -99.93, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

