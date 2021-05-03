Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.04)-(0.03) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $82.5-84.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.58 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.010-0.020 EPS.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,073. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.71.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $8,885,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $11,009,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,635,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,799 shares of company stock worth $40,694,906. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.