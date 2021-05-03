Endor Protocol (EDR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $861,060.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0589 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $86.51 million and $861,060.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.94 or 0.00584391 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001169 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.28 or 0.00183948 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020361 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

