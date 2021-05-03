Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report $4.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.48 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $17.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

ETN traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,211. Eaton has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.