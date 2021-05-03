Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,101,000 after buying an additional 2,437,150 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,685 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,812,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,729 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,657,000 after purchasing an additional 993,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,867,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 966,522 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.23. 3,109,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,017. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

