Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.64.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $3.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.67. The stock had a trading volume of 197,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,426. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $99.02 and a 12-month high of $179.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.30.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

