AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives GBX 8,791.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,941.43 ($116.82).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 317 ($4.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 7,715 ($100.80). 3,368,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,317.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,572.05. The company has a market capitalization of £101.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.15. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1.28%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

