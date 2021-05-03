Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMSNF shares. Peel Hunt lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.55. 60,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,716. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

