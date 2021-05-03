Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMSNF shares. Peel Hunt lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.55. 60,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,716. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

