Kylin Market Capitalization Reaches $62.47 Million (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Kylin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001376 BTC on major exchanges. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $62.47 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00072277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00072094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $490.25 or 0.00880834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,539.28 or 0.09952470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00100891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Kylin Profile

KYL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,556,878 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

