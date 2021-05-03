Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Price Target at $212.93

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.96.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 221,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,590,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,712,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.38. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

