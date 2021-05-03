Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Price Target at $212.93

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.96.
GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.38. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.
Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
Featured Article: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.