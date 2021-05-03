First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in April

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of FIF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 59,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,307. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

