-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter.

AY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.67. 512,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,896. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $44,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

