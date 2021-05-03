Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $24,876,205.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $67,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,459,086 shares of company stock valued at $143,958,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 484,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. 680,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,341. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. On average, analysts predict that Tenneco will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

