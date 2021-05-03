InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IHG traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.02. 45,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,334. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IHG. Oddo Bhf raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

