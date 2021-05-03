Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Down 26.8% in April

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,400 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,723 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,635,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,734 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,323,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,679. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

