American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73, RTT News reports. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.180-4.280 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.18-4.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.50. The stock had a trading volume of 597,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

