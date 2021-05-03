Zacks: Analysts Expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Enbridge posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,648,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,931. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

