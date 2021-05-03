Klimatas (KTS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $988.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $10,410.83 and $988.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000640 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KTSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.